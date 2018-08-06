Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
Jacqueline Fernandez gives style lessons for the sassy bride on this magazine cover

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared on the cover of a bridal fashion magazine recently, and for the photo shoot, the actor was dressed in a lovely peacock blue outfit from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. See pictures here.

Published: August 6, 2018
Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, Jacqueline Fernandez Bridal Asia, Jacqueline Fernandez magazine cover, indian express, indian express news Jacqueline Fernandez appears on the cover of a bridal fashion magazine. (Source: File Photo)
Now that the wedding season is soon going to be upon us, there is a spurt of bridal trends and increasingly versatile options for to-be-brides to choose from. Riding the tide, Bridal Asia also launched their first ever magazine to celebrate their 20th year, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez on the cover.

For the photo shoot, the Race 3 actor was dressed in a heavy silver embellished peacock blue crop top and slit skirt. The Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble can be probably an ideal pick for a wedding function, both for the bride and the over-enthusiastic guests. To give a more bride-like touch, we like how the actor’s outfit was accessorised with a kundan statement ring and a prominent bracelet from Jewels of Jaipur.

With nude make-up, neutral lips and a winged eyeliner, the actor rounded out her look nicely.

Earlier, we had seen the 32-year-old channel some sultry vibes on the cover of Femina. Styled by Prachiti Parakh, the actor was seen in a white jumpsuit, and needless to say, the Judwaa 2 actor looked lovely while flaunting her toned arms and derriere. We love the way Shaan Muttathil styled the gorgeous mop of curls and gave her a dewy sheen.

The actor, a few months back, was spotted wearing a pair of high waisted purple-coloured pants. It was teamed with a tucked-in white tee. We loved the combination and it was indeed quite bold of her to carry the ensemble with such panache. The look was rounded out with a pair of strappy tan heels, retro sunglasses and a statement watch.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, Jacqueline Fernandez Bridal Asia, Jacqueline Fernandez magazine cover, indian express, indian express news (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

