Jacqueline Fernandez looks dreamy in an Anamika Khanna sea green sari

Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning in this green ensemble. (Source: Tanya Gharvi/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez is not afraid to take style risks. Although not all her looks turn out to be perfect, her ethnic ensembles usually leave a long-lasting impression. The former Miss Sri Lanka was recently spotted at the One Young World Summit where she shared frame with Hollywood star Amber Heard.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Fernandez looked stunning in a beautiful sea green Anamika Khanna sari with feather detail all over it. We are glad that she went for beautiful retro curls and a soft pink palette for her make-up.

On the other hand, Heard wore a shimmery silver dress with frills around the ankles and black pumps.

Check some of the pictures here.

Earlier, we had seen the Judwaa 2 actor step out in a monochrome ensemble from Paule Ka that included a pair of trousers combined with a tutu featuring a long train. The outfit seemed to be a bit over-the-top. Stylist Lakshmi Lehr could have chosen something better. Her outfit was accessorised with a pair of black heels and studded earrings. A neutral make-up palette with red lips and tousled hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

