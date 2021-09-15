Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtaking in a sheer red sari

Jacqueline Fernandez likes to keep it elegant and edgy with her fashion choices. She always makes heads turn with her enviable style. It was no different this time as she looked gorgeous in a red sari.

For the promotions of her recently-released film Bhoot Police, Jacqueline slipped into a beautiful ruby red silk organza sari from Torani that featured intricate lace embroidery. She looked absolutely lovely as she teamed the sari with a matching sleeveless blouse.

Styled by Chandini Whabi, she teamed the six yards with a pair of statement earrings, bangles and an emerald ring. The actor left her sleek straight hair open in side-partition as she rounded off the look with winged eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, blushed and bronzed cheeks and bright red lipstick, raising the oomph factor.

This sari is a perfect choice for the coming wedding season if you like to keep it modern yet ethnic.

Looks like Jacqueline loves sheer saris as she has previously left everyone impressed in the same. Prior to this, she was seen looking ethereal in a sheer white sari featuring delicate lace and dainty bead details from Rose Room. She paired it with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline and back cut out.

We absolutely love how she accessorised the ensemble with emerald jewellery consisting of a delicate necklace, drop earrings, a ring and a bracelet. She opted for glam makeup to round off this stunning look.

