Jacqueline Fernandez’s lehenga game is strong; see pics

When it comes to ethnic wear, Jacqueline Fernandez’s sartorial choices have mostly left us impressed. While attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at Udaipur, the actor made heads turn in two different lehengas and we couldn’t pick just one favourite.

For the first look, Fernandez stepped out in an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring embellished floral work on it. Stylist Chandi Wabhi accessorised her outfit with a statement bracelet, earrings and a matching maang tikka. What caught our eye the most was her hairdo and the dewy make-up palette with bold red lips that complemented her look very well.

For the second look, the Race 3 actor picked a gorgeous geometric pattern, multi-coloured lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla featuring a broad striped detail on the hemline and a semi-sheer dupatta. Opting for dewy tones, once again, it was her messy braided hairdo that added an interesting dimension to her look.

Prior to this, we have seen the 33-year-old attending the One Young World Summit where she shared frame with Hollywood star Amber Heard.

For the occasion, she picked a beautiful sea green Anamika Khanna sari with feather detail all over it. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she gave accessories a complete miss. We are glad that she went for beautiful retro curls and a soft pink palette for her make-up.

We think Fernandez looked lovely in all the outfits.