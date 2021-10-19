From a sari to sequin suit, Jacqueline Fernandez can ace it all

October 19, 2021 3:50:12 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez has upped her fashion game and how! Of late, the actor has been experimenting with her style, and the results are absolutely striking. Collaborating with her stylist Chandini Whabi, she has been spotted in back-to-back memorable looks.
As such, her most recent look was no different as she was seen in a custom sari that was styled with an ice blue cape from Mala and Kinnary. The details were extraordinary, and the beaded blouse complemented the sari really well.
The look was completed with winged eyeliner, a hint of colour on the cheeks and hair tied in a knot, adding perfect drama to the whole look.
The actor looked straight out of a Disney movie with her well-defined eyes doing all the talking.
In the second instance, she dazzled in a inflamed sequin embroidered suit. The look was fierce and gave powerful vibes. In keeping with the theme of the look, it was completed with bright red lipstick, golden accessories and black boots.
She looked equally gorgeous in a melted gold Valentino sweater which was teamed with a matching short skirt. The look was completed with bright red lipstick and neatly styled hair.
What do you think of her look?
