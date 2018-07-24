Jacqueline Fernandez goes for gorgeous curls on the cover of this magazine

Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in the magazine cover. Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in the magazine cover.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is known for her sharp sense of style rarely puts a wrong foot forward and she displayed the same elegance recently when she graced the cover of a fashion magazine. Styled by Prachiti Parakh, the actor was seen in a white jumpsuit, and needless to say, the Judwaa 2 actor looked lovely, while flaunting her toned arms and derriere. We love the way Shaan Muttathil styled the gorgeous mop of curls and gave her a dewy sheen.

The actor, a few month back, was spotted wearing a pair of high waisted purple-coloured pants. It was teamed with a tucked-in white tee. We loved the combination and it was indeed quite bold of her to carry the emseble with such panache. The look was rounded out with a pair of strappy tan heels, retro sunglasses and a statement watch.

Jacqueline shows how to play with colours. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline shows how to play with colours. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

However, she has had her fashion faux pas moments. While promoting Race 3, the actor was seen in a monochromatic ensemble from Paule Ka. It consisted of pair of trousers that was combined with a tutu featuring a long train. While the actor did manage to look prety, the ensemble seemed to be a bit over-the-top and had too many things going on. A pair of black heels and studded earrings rounded out the look while a neutral make-up palette with red lips and tousled hairdo completed the look.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

