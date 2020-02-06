Follow Us:
Thursday, February 06, 2020
Jacqueline Fernandez has left us fashionably underwhelmed; see pics

What do you think about her latest look?

New Delhi | Published: February 6, 2020 3:05:50 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez delhi GQ, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, indian express, lifestyle The actor in a black gown — what do you think about the look? (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Jacqueline Fernandez is not afraid to experiment with her looks, and is known to always step out in style. So when a fashion experiment turn into a faux pas moment, we can’t help but feel disheartened. And that’s exactly what happened when the actor stepped out for an event in the capital.

The Race 3 actor was seen in a V-neck black gown which featured a thigh-high slit and frills and faux fur detailing. We love the idea of a black gown, but the one she wore didn’t really impress us. The gown had a shimmery touch it it, and while the sleeves were sheer they were also flared — which, we think, was unnecessary. Take a look at the pictures below.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez delhi GQ, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, indian express, lifestyle The gown featured flared sleeves. (Photo: APH Images) Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez delhi GQ, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, indian express, lifestyle She teamed it up with a black faux fur scarf. (Photo: APH Images)

The gown was styled with a furry black scarf, to match the fur detailing on the neckline. But it does not end here. The gown also featured a layered, frilly silhouette. In short, a lot was happening with the outfit. For makeup, she went for a pink half-cut crease eye look paired with ruby red lips. Her base was dewy with a generous amount of highlighter while her hair was tied in a messy updo. The look was pulled together with black stiletto pumps with silver detailing.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez delhi GQ, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, indian express, lifestyle The look was paired with red lips. (Photo: APH Images) Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez delhi GQ, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, indian express, lifestyle It seemed like lot was happening with the look. (Photo: APH Images)

Earlier, she stepped out looking stunning in a champagne golden dress which featured a statement one-shoulder sleeve for an event with beauty mogul Huda Kattan. The outfit was paired with a sleek bracelet and diamond studs. For makeup, she went for soft smoked out eyeliner and neutral lips topped with a golden lip gloss.

What do you think about her looks?

