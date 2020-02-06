Jacqueline Fernandez has left us fashionably underwhelmed; see pics

The actor in a black gown — what do you think about the look? (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor in a black gown — what do you think about the look? (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Jacqueline Fernandez is not afraid to experiment with her looks, and is known to always step out in style. So when a fashion experiment turn into a faux pas moment, we can’t help but feel disheartened. And that’s exactly what happened when the actor stepped out for an event in the capital.

The Race 3 actor was seen in a V-neck black gown which featured a thigh-high slit and frills and faux fur detailing. We love the idea of a black gown, but the one she wore didn’t really impress us. The gown had a shimmery touch it it, and while the sleeves were sheer they were also flared — which, we think, was unnecessary. Take a look at the pictures below.

The gown was styled with a furry black scarf, to match the fur detailing on the neckline. But it does not end here. The gown also featured a layered, frilly silhouette. In short, a lot was happening with the outfit. For makeup, she went for a pink half-cut crease eye look paired with ruby red lips. Her base was dewy with a generous amount of highlighter while her hair was tied in a messy updo. The look was pulled together with black stiletto pumps with silver detailing.

Earlier, she stepped out looking stunning in a champagne golden dress which featured a statement one-shoulder sleeve for an event with beauty mogul Huda Kattan. The outfit was paired with a sleek bracelet and diamond studs. For makeup, she went for soft smoked out eyeliner and neutral lips topped with a golden lip gloss.

What do you think about her looks?

