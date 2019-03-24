Jacqueline Fernandez gives major fashion goals in this blue pantsuit look

Jacqueline Fernandez, more often than not, manages to impress the fashion police and gives us major sartorial goals. Proving this yet again, the Judwaa 2 actor was seen sporting a pantsuit look and looked rather stunning in it.

The aqua blue pantsuit look from the label Alexander Terekhov was teamed with a waistcoat of the same colour and accessorised with a black handbag from Dior. Straight hair and a dewy palette with a dab on maroon on the lips rounded out her look well.

Check out her picture here.

Earlier, the actor was seen leaving for Dubai to perform at the Da-Bangg Tour. Dressed in a denim pantsuit which was teamed with a white shirt and white sneakers, the Roy actor aced the casual look. The knee-high slit in the pants gave the ensemble a chic twist. A pair of earrings and a black handbag accessorised her look.

Prior to this, the Kick actor was spotted wearing a gorgeous lehenga for a pre-wedding ceremony in Switzerland and, needless to say, she nailed the look.

The ‘Majestic fossil grey & mirror lehenga’ from designer Manish Malhotra’s Zween Couture Collection was accessorised with a golden potli from Bhumika Grover and statement earrings. Straight hair and light make-up with a dab of maroon on the lips completed the actor’s look.

Take a look at her pictures here.

Earlier, the actor was spotted wearing a grey tee teamed with olive green trousers and black blazer in the airport. Fernandez’s airport look was a nice blend of formal and casual and could be easily recreated. Teaming her outfit with black sneakers and a matching handbag, she went with a pop of red on the lips that added colour to her outfit.

What do you think of her latest look?