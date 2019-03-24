Toggle Menu
Jacqueline Fernandez gives major fashion goals in this blue pantsuit look

Jacqueline Fernandez gives major fashion goals in this blue pantsuit look

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen sporting a pantsuit look and looked rather stunning in it. The aqua blue pantsuit look from the label Alexander Terekhov was teamed with a waistcoat of the same colour and accessorised with a black handbag from Dior.

Jacqueline Fernandez dresses to impress in this pantsuit. (Source: Instagram/Tanghavri, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Jacqueline Fernandez, more often than not, manages to impress the fashion police and gives us major sartorial goals. Proving this yet again, the Judwaa 2 actor was seen sporting a pantsuit look and looked rather stunning in it.

Straight hair and a dewy palette with a dab on maroon on the lips rounded out her look well.

Check out her picture here.

Earlier, the actor was seen leaving for Dubai to perform at the Da-Bangg Tour. Dressed in a denim pantsuit which was teamed with a white shirt and white sneakers, the Roy actor aced the casual look. The knee-high slit in the pants gave the ensemble a chic twist. A pair of earrings and a black handbag accessorised her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez leaves for Dubai to perform at the Da-Bangg Tour. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the Kick actor was spotted wearing a gorgeous lehenga for a pre-wedding ceremony in Switzerland and, needless to say, she nailed the look.

The ‘Majestic fossil grey & mirror lehenga’ from designer Manish Malhotra’s Zween Couture Collection was accessorised with a golden potli from Bhumika Grover and statement earrings. Straight hair and light make-up with a dab of maroon on the lips completed the actor’s look.

Take a look at her pictures here.

Earlier, the actor was spotted wearing a grey tee teamed with olive green trousers and black blazer in the airport. Fernandez’s airport look was a nice blend of formal and casual and could be easily recreated. Teaming her outfit with black sneakers and a matching handbag, she went with a pop of red on the lips that added colour to her outfit.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion
Jacqueline Fernandez at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her latest look?


