All the times Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled in Falguni Shane Peacock creations

Falguni Shane Peacock don’t need an introduction. Having been in the industry for decades, they have styled almost all B-Town celebs —from Kangana Ranaut and Disha Patani to Sonakshi Sinha and many other actors. Their creations stand out for multiple reasons like their choice of pastel shades, an affinity for silver, feather detailing and detailed embellished work. These are just some of the many reasons actors select the designers’ couture for movie promotions, red carpet and more.
But there is one actor we especially love in the designer duo’s creations — Jacqueline Fernandez. So take a look at the times she wowed in their outfits below.
Jacqueline looks ravishing in this grey gown which features sequin and feather detailing. The ‘geometrically embellished’ ensemble was styled with a messy hairdo and dainty tear-drop earrings.
View this post on Instagram
Bollywood star @jacquelinef143 looking fabulous in our custom-made powder pink lehenga adorned with silver crystal work. . . #falgunishanepeacock #falgunishanepeacockindia #thepeacockmagazine #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #couture #indiancouture #fashion #fashiondesigners #jacquelinefernandez #jacqueline
The actor looks pretty as a picture in this custom-made powder pink lehenga featuring little floral patterns and silver crystal work. Paired with a sheer dupatta and a puffy-sleeved blouse, the outfit was accessorised with a diamond choker and matching maangtika.
View this post on Instagram
FSP'S flagship store launch at Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. . Falguni Shane Peacock's new luxury couture store opens doors to a 6,000 sqft. heritage space that was designed by @gaurikhan who kept the heritage aspects of the space intact while adding a twist of modern. The flagship store in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda area saw a star-studded launch with Bollywood actors, celebrity stylists, photographers and other noted personalities gracing the occasion. Seen in the picture – Jacqueline Fernandez. . . #thepeacockmagazine #falgunishanepeacock #fsp #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #gaurikhan #gaurikhandesigns #flagshipstore #kalaghoda #mumbai
For a store launch event at Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, she opted for a light pink coloured sari with feather detailing at the hemline. The noodle-strapped blouse it was styled with was adorned with pearls and silver crystals. She kept it minimal with a dainty pair of earrings.
View this post on Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez looked glamorous posing for our newest couture campaign on the breathtaking New York skyline. The actress looked spellbinding in our new line of gowns and lehengas that are ingeniously modern and perfect for every black-tie event. Experimental cuts and exaggerated drama in subtle hues like lavender, ice-blue, dove grey and gold is the ultimate mood of the season. Photographer- @vikrampathak Stylist- @newheartnyc Makeup-@shaanmu Hair- @brittanwhite Location Courtesy- @andaz5th Production- @vimadalalh @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @thepeacockmagazine_ #falgunishanepeacock #jacquelinefernandez #bollywood #nyc #newyork #andaz #skyline #couture #hautecouture #indiancouture #embellished #gown #lehenga #style #beauty #fashion #design #international #thepeacockmagazine #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #fsp #hautecouture
For the designers’ couture campaign, Jacqueline stood out in a dove grey lehenga set with subtle hues of ice-blue. The outfit was styled with side-swept hairdo and wine lips, which perfectly went with the ensemble.
View this post on Instagram
The ever so enticing @jacquelinef143 looked heavenly in our blush pink embroidered lehenga and ruffle detailed blouse for the Ambani wedding festivities. Clothing – @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Stylist – @chandiniw Photographer – @kadamajay Hair – @amitthakur_hair Makeup – @harryrajput64 Jewellery – @amrapalijewels @anmoljewellers #falgunishanepeacock #Jacquelinefernandez #bridalcouture #bridallehenga #bollywood #bollywoodactress #ambaniwedding #akustoletheshlo
Jacqueline nailed it in this heavily embroidered lehenga teamed with a blouse with ruffle-detailing. Blow dried hair, wine lips and basic jewellery added the finishing touches.
What do you think about her looks?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.