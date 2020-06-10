All the times Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled in Falguni Shane Peacock creations

Jacqueline Fernandez never fails to make a statement. (Photo: Falguni Shane Peacock/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Jacqueline Fernandez never fails to make a statement. (Photo: Falguni Shane Peacock/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Falguni Shane Peacock don’t need an introduction. Having been in the industry for decades, they have styled almost all B-Town celebs —from Kangana Ranaut and Disha Patani to Sonakshi Sinha and many other actors. Their creations stand out for multiple reasons like their choice of pastel shades, an affinity for silver, feather detailing and detailed embellished work. These are just some of the many reasons actors select the designers’ couture for movie promotions, red carpet and more.

But there is one actor we especially love in the designer duo’s creations — Jacqueline Fernandez. So take a look at the times she wowed in their outfits below.

Jacqueline looks ravishing in this grey gown which features sequin and feather detailing. The ‘geometrically embellished’ ensemble was styled with a messy hairdo and dainty tear-drop earrings.

The actor looks pretty as a picture in this custom-made powder pink lehenga featuring little floral patterns and silver crystal work. Paired with a sheer dupatta and a puffy-sleeved blouse, the outfit was accessorised with a diamond choker and matching maangtika.

For a store launch event at Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, she opted for a light pink coloured sari with feather detailing at the hemline. The noodle-strapped blouse it was styled with was adorned with pearls and silver crystals. She kept it minimal with a dainty pair of earrings.

For the designers’ couture campaign, Jacqueline stood out in a dove grey lehenga set with subtle hues of ice-blue. The outfit was styled with side-swept hairdo and wine lips, which perfectly went with the ensemble.

Jacqueline nailed it in this heavily embroidered lehenga teamed with a blouse with ruffle-detailing. Blow dried hair, wine lips and basic jewellery added the finishing touches.

What do you think about her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd