Jacqueline Fernandez’s sultry pink gown, glittery boots, face art are perky but not impressive

Be it her ethnic attires or contemporary numbers, we have seen Jacqueline Fernandez perk up her outfits with one or other quirky style trick. Remember her mustard anarkali that she teamed with a dupatta cape instead of the traditional drape or the denim jacket with leather straps?

This time too, the actor caught our attention in a pastel pink, cutout gown with slits on either side, which she wore for a stage show at the Dabangg tour. The one-shouldered Sonaakshi Raj creation was accessorised with a blingy pair of magenta earrings and oh-so-glam knee-high embellished boots in bright pink.

However, the quirk factor did not end there. The actor complemented her look with face art and vivid pink hues on the eyelids. She rounded out her appearance with a dash of pink on the lips and pulled back hair.

Earlier, we had seen the Judwaa 2 actor step out in a monochrome ensemble from Paule Ka that included a pair of trousers combined with a tutu featuring a long train. The outfit seemed to be a bit over-the-top. Stylist Lakshmi Lehr could have chosen something better. Her outfit was accessorised with a pair of black heels and studded earrings. A neutral make-up palette with red lips and tousled hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

