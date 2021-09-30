Celeb style: Jacqueline Fernandez channels old-world glamour in recent looks

Jacqueline Fernandez’s style has evolved and how! The Bhoot Police actor often plays with fashion to incorporate colours, cuts and silhouettes in her looks, and the results are always stunning.

But she recently took a break from her usual chic style and was spotted channelling old world glamour as she opted for a white sheer sari and teamed it with a lace blouse. Styled by Chandini Whabi, the ensemble was all kinds of dreamy. The all-white look worked wonders.

What we liked most was how well the look was curated, especially the emerald necklace and matching bracelet and earrings that added a pop of colour. The make-up was also on point — right from the fill-in eyebrows, winged eyelines and thick lashes — along with the super chic hairdo.

On another occasion, she was seen looking picture perfect in an off-shoulder white satin gown from Fjolla Nila. The bright red lipstick and the hairdo made it look straight out of an old Hollywood magazine.

Here are all the times she has impressed us with her timeless style.

What do you think of her look?

