scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

Celeb style: Jacqueline Fernandez channels old-world glamour in recent looks

From a sheer sari to an off-shoulder gown, the Bhoot Police actor can effortlessly ace it all!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 11:30:29 am
Jacqueline FernandezActor Jacqueline Fernandez looks lovely. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez’s style has evolved and how! The Bhoot Police actor often plays with fashion to incorporate colours, cuts and silhouettes in her looks, and the results are always stunning.

But she recently took a break from her usual chic style and was spotted channelling old world glamour as she opted for a white sheer sari and teamed it with a lace blouse. Styled by Chandini Whabi, the ensemble was all kinds of dreamy. The all-white look worked wonders.

What we liked most was how well the look was curated, especially the emerald necklace and matching bracelet and earrings that added a pop of colour. The make-up was also on point — right from the fill-in eyebrows, winged eyelines and thick lashes — along with the super chic hairdo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chandini Whabi (@chandiniw)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chandini Whabi (@chandiniw)

On another occasion, she was seen looking picture perfect in an off-shoulder white satin gown from Fjolla Nila. The bright red lipstick and the hairdo made it look straight out of an old Hollywood magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chandini Whabi (@chandiniw)

Here are all the times she has impressed us with her timeless style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chandini Whabi (@chandiniw)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chandini Whabi (@chandiniw)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chandini Whabi (@chandiniw)

What do you think of her look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

No Time To Die, James Bond, No Time To Die, No Time To Die world premiere
World premiere of James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ was a fashionable affair; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement