Jacqueline Fernandez brings back ’90s glamour in white sari and lace bralette blouse

October 12, 2021 3:00:56 pm
You can never go wrong with chiffon saris. Which is why, it isn’t surprising that many Bollywood divas are often spotted wearing it. And recently, it was Jacqueline Fernandez who did so.
The actor was seen in a white chiffon sari which was teamed with a white lace bralette blouse embellished with sequins beads and crystals by Shehla Khan. The look was completed with bright red lipstick and hair parted at the centre.
Sharing the picture, the designer wrote, “Sari’s are eternally elegant ✨ @jacquelinef143 stunning in our white lace bralette blouse embellished with sequins beads and crystals.”
Among the new crop of actors, Janhvi Kapoor has often been spotted donning chiffon saris and looking straight out of a 90s Bollywood set. Here are some instances.
The chiffon sari was once a trademark of Bollywood fashion, and while times have changed and so has fashion, certain things remain eternal.
What do you think of her look?
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
