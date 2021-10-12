Jacqueline Fernandez brings back ’90s glamour in white sari and lace bralette blouse

You can never go wrong with chiffon saris. Which is why, it isn’t surprising that many Bollywood divas are often spotted wearing it. And recently, it was Jacqueline Fernandez who did so.

The actor was seen in a white chiffon sari which was teamed with a white lace bralette blouse embellished with sequins beads and crystals by Shehla Khan. The look was completed with bright red lipstick and hair parted at the centre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehla Khan (@shehlaakhan)

Sharing the picture, the designer wrote, “Sari’s are eternally elegant ✨ @jacquelinef143 stunning in our white lace bralette blouse embellished with sequins beads and crystals.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehla Khan (@shehlaakhan)

Among the new crop of actors, Janhvi Kapoor has often been spotted donning chiffon saris and looking straight out of a 90s Bollywood set. Here are some instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

The chiffon sari was once a trademark of Bollywood fashion, and while times have changed and so has fashion, certain things remain eternal.

What do you think of her look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!