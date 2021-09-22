Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest looks are simply superb

Sharp, stylish and superb — is how we would describe Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest looks.

Recently seen in Bhoot Police, the actor has been experimenting with her style and the results have been mind-blowing to say the least. As such, when she shared a series of pictures on Instagram, we knew we had to decode her looks for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Styled by Stacey Cardoz, the actor was seen in a sharply-tailored outfit from Maison Valentino. It would not be wrong to say everything about the look was just perfect — from the chic hairdo to the makeup and footwear. Additionally, the statement golden earrings added the perfect amount of bling to the sharp look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline was also seen looking pretty in a floral lehenga set from ace designer Rohit Bal. The fun look was styled with her a pair of statement neckpiece, subtle makeup and a bracelet. Her perfectly blow-dried hairdo added the finishing touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandini Whabi (@chandiniw)

Last, but definitely not least, the actor was also seen giving massive boss lady vibes in a powder blue pantsuit from Escada.

Styled by Chandini Whabi, the outfit was teamed with printed Christian Louboutin stilettos and a statement neckpiece.

So stylish, isn’t it?

