Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest looks are simply superb

Sharp, stylish and superb — is how we would describe Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest looks.
Recently seen in Bhoot Police, the actor has been experimenting with her style and the results have been mind-blowing to say the least. As such, when she shared a series of pictures on Instagram, we knew we had to decode her looks for you.
Styled by Stacey Cardoz, the actor was seen in a sharply-tailored outfit from Maison Valentino. It would not be wrong to say everything about the look was just perfect — from the chic hairdo to the makeup and footwear. Additionally, the statement golden earrings added the perfect amount of bling to the sharp look.
Jacqueline was also seen looking pretty in a floral lehenga set from ace designer Rohit Bal. The fun look was styled with her a pair of statement neckpiece, subtle makeup and a bracelet. Her perfectly blow-dried hairdo added the finishing touch.
Last, but definitely not least, the actor was also seen giving massive boss lady vibes in a powder blue pantsuit from Escada.
Styled by Chandini Whabi, the outfit was teamed with printed Christian Louboutin stilettos and a statement neckpiece.
