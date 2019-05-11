Jacqueline Fernandez looks summer ready in this blue kurta; see pics

With summer at its peak, many celebrities have been spotted wearing breezy clothes to beat the heat. So when actor Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out recently, she too opted for a comfortable look which we think is ideal summer wear. Spotted in Versova, Mumbai, the actor was dressed in a simple midnight blue anarkali kurta, which featured an interesting sleeve detail, paired with white leggings.

The Housefull actor rounded off her summer look with a black handbag, a pair of flip-flops and black sunnies. Her long hair was clutched at the back, and we must say that the actor looked simple yet pretty.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, the actor was seen acing the pantsuit look. The powder blue pantsuit look from the label Alexander Terekhov was teamed with a waistcoat in the same colour and accessorised with a black Dior handbag. Straight hair and, dewy make-up palette with a dash on maroon on the lips rounded out her look well.

Check out her picture here.

Earlier, the actor was seen leaving for Dubai to perform at the Da-Bangg Tour dressed in a denim pantsuit which was teamed with a white shirt and white sneakers. The knee-high slit in the pants gave the ensemble a chic twist. A pair of earrings and a black handbag accessorised the Roy actor’s look.

What do you think of her looks?