Ivanka Trump gives sustainable fashion goals as she recycles old dress on India visit

Ivanka Trump opted for a Proenza Schouler outfit. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Ivanka Trump opted for a Proenza Schouler outfit. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Ivanka Trump, who is on her second visit to India along with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, landed at the Ahmedabad airport earlier today. Known for her elegant fashion choices, Ivanka managed to turn heads effortlessly as she stepped out of the aircraft looking stunning in a powder blue dress from Proenza Schouler that featured a tie-up detail around the neck.

The outfit was teamed with bright led lips, giving us major spring vibes. Check our her look below.

US White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend ‘Namaste Trump’ event. (Photo: Reuters) US White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend ‘Namaste Trump’ event. (Photo: Reuters)

READ| Melania Trump’s sash has Indian inspiration; find out here

US President Donald Trump greets Ivanka Trump. (Photo: Reuters) US President Donald Trump greets Ivanka Trump. (Photo: Reuters)

But, this is not the first time Ivanka has been spotted in this outfit. She had worn the viscose georgette midi dress while visiting Argentina in September 2019. On her visit to India, she, however, ditched the pearl studs she accessorised the outfit with while in Argentina.

Check out the pictures below.

READ| Melania Trump keeps it elegant in a Herve Pierre jumpsuit as she arrives in India; see pics

Ivanka Trump wore the same dress when visiting Argentina last year. (Photo: Reuters) Ivanka Trump wore the same dress when visiting Argentina last year. (Photo: Reuters)

The stunning powder blue dress gave us major spring vibes. (Photo: Reuters) The stunning powder blue dress gave us major spring vibes. (Photo: Reuters)

What do you think of her ‘sustainable’ look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd