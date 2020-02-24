Ivanka Trump gives sustainable fashion goals as she recycles old dress on India visit

Ivanka Trump, who is on her second visit to India along with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, landed at the Ahmedabad airport earlier today. Known for her elegant fashion choices, Ivanka managed to turn heads effortlessly as she stepped out of the aircraft looking stunning in a powder blue dress from Proenza Schouler that featured a tie-up detail around the neck.
The outfit was teamed with bright led lips, giving us major spring vibes. Check our her look below.
But, this is not the first time Ivanka has been spotted in this outfit. She had worn the viscose georgette midi dress while visiting Argentina in September 2019. On her visit to India, she, however, ditched the pearl studs she accessorised the outfit with while in Argentina.
Check out the pictures below.
What do you think of her ‘sustainable’ look?
