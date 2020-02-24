Follow Us:
Monday, February 24, 2020
Ivanka Trump gives sustainable fashion goals as she recycles old dress on India visit

Ivanka Trump went for a sustainable option and we are in awe of her!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 24, 2020 5:50:53 pm
Ivanka Trump, Ivanka Trump visit, Melania Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump India Visit Donald Trump India Visit Date Donald Trump Melania Trump Melania Trump India Visit Melania Trump India Visit Date Ivanka Trump opted for a Proenza Schouler outfit. (Photo: AP/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Ivanka Trump, who is on her second visit to India along with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, landed at the Ahmedabad airport earlier today. Known for her elegant fashion choices, Ivanka managed to turn heads effortlessly as she stepped out of the aircraft looking stunning in a powder blue dress from Proenza Schouler that featured a tie-up detail around the neck.

The outfit was teamed with bright led lips, giving us major spring vibes. Check our her look below.

Ivanka Trump, Ivanka Trump visit, Melania Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump India Visit Donald Trump India Visit Date Donald Trump Melania Trump Melania Trump India Visit Melania Trump India Visit Date US White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend ‘Namaste Trump’ event. (Photo: Reuters)

READ| Melania Trump’s sash has Indian inspiration; find out here

Ivanka Trump, Ivanka Trump visit, Melania Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump India Visit Donald Trump India Visit Date Donald Trump Melania Trump Melania Trump India Visit Melania Trump India Visit Date US President Donald Trump greets Ivanka Trump. (Photo: Reuters)

But, this is not the first time Ivanka has been spotted in this outfit. She had worn the viscose georgette midi dress while visiting Argentina in September 2019. On her visit to India, she, however, ditched the pearl studs she accessorised the outfit with while in Argentina.

Check out the pictures below.

READ| Melania Trump keeps it elegant in a Herve Pierre jumpsuit as she arrives in India; see pics

Ivanka Trump, Ivanka Trump visit, Melania Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump India Visit Donald Trump India Visit Date Donald Trump Melania Trump Melania Trump India Visit Melania Trump India Visit Date Ivanka Trump wore the same dress when visiting Argentina last year. (Photo: Reuters)

View this post on Instagram

🇺🇸 Thank you Argentina! #WGDP 🇦🇷

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Ivanka Trump, Ivanka Trump visit, Melania Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump India Visit Donald Trump India Visit Date Donald Trump Melania Trump Melania Trump India Visit Melania Trump India Visit Date The stunning powder blue dress gave us major spring vibes. (Photo: Reuters)

What do you think of her ‘sustainable’ look?

