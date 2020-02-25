Ivanka Trump wears Anita Dongre sherwani; designer says ‘created this style 20 years ago’

Ivanka Trump went for a classic white sherwani set from designer Anita Dongre. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Ivanka Trump went for a classic white sherwani set from designer Anita Dongre. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

On the second day of their visit to India, US President Donald Trump along with wife Melania and daughter Ivanka visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan. And after impressing us with her ‘sustainable look’ on the first day, Ivanka looked lovely in a sherwani made out of handwoven silk from Murshidabad, West Bengal.

The bandhgala sherwani designed by ace designer Anita Dongre was styled with straight-cut fitted pants of the same colour. While she ditched accessories, the button-down detailing of the sherwani added a royal touch to the bespoke outfit. For makeup, she went for a flawless base, keeping it simple with a mauve nude lip and a hint of mascara.

Sharing details about the outfit, the designer said that the style is at least two decades old. “We created this style twenty years ago and it’s amazing to see how beautifully relevant it is even today. A powerful, standout silhouette, a sherwani carries the same charisma in absolutely any colour,” she said in a press statement.

The designer also commented on Ivanka’s Instagram post saying, “Enjoy your trip to our beautiful country. You look lovely @ivankatrump 💖💫”

However, it is worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time Dongre has designed for foreign dignitaries including Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and Hillary Clinton, Former First Lady of the United States.

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace, for a ceremonial welcome. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace, for a ceremonial welcome. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Yesterday, the senior advisor stepped out in a stunning viscose georgette powder blue midi dress which featured bold floral prints by designer Proenza Schouler. The outfit, that featured a tie-up detail around the neck, has been worn by her before. Prior to this, she had worn the same outfit on her visit to Argentina in 2019. Paired with a bold red lip, Ivanka indeed won hearts with her sustainable take on fashion.

U.S. White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, alongside National Security Advisor Robert O?Brien, attend a “Namaste Trump” event during Trump’s visit to India, at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Reuters) U.S. White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, alongside National Security Advisor Robert O?Brien, attend a “Namaste Trump” event during Trump’s visit to India, at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Reuters)

Ivanka Trump on her visit to Argentina back in 2019. (Photo: Reuters) Ivanka Trump on her visit to Argentina back in 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

What do you think about her outfit?

