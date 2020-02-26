Can you guess how much Ivanka Trump’s sherwani costs?

Anita Dongre had shared she had designed this two decades ago. (Source: | Designed by Gargi Singh) Anita Dongre had shared she had designed this two decades ago. (Source: | Designed by Gargi Singh)

At the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, Ivanka Trump was spotted in a white sherwani by Anita Dongre. Woven out of Murshidabad silk, the outfit, as revealed by the designer, was designed two decades back.

The bandhgala outfit looked lovely on her, elevated by the designer’s signature elephant logo buttons detailing, perfectly paired with a pair of matching straight pants. “We created this style twenty years ago and it’s amazing to see how beautifully relevant it is even today. A powerful, standout silhouette, a sherwani carries the same charisma in absolutely any colour,” she designer shared in a press statement.

In case you have been wondering or were curious about the price of the outfit, we have news for you. A cursory check on the designer’s website will show you the white bandhgala set is priced at ₹82,400.

Ivanka Trump looked royal in this bandhgala set. (Source: AP) Ivanka Trump looked royal in this bandhgala set. (Source: AP)

Prior to this, she was seen donning a lovely viscose georgette powder blue midi dress by designer Proenza Schouler. The colourful floral prints and the tie-up detail worked really well. It is also worth mentioning that she had worn the dress before when visiting Argentina in 2019. She clearly gave us goals on sustainable fashion.

What do you think of her recent look?

