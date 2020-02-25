Ivanka Trump wows in an ivory gown at the Rashtrapati Bhavan banquet

Ivanka Trump looked lovely in the floral gown. (Photo: AP) Ivanka Trump looked lovely in the floral gown. (Photo: AP)

Ivanka Trump has thoroughly impressed us with her sartorial choices while in India, and she managed to do it yet again. It will be safe to say that she indeed kept the best for the last. Ivanka looked graceful in an Anarkali-inspired gown styled with a messy low bun at the banquet dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The gown featured a bandhgala, similar to what she wore today in the day, and also featured intricately designed floral motifs in red and golden thread work. Her makeup consisted of black smokey eyes, nude lips and a hint of blush. Her look was completed with golden strappy kitten heels.

Take a look below.

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, are greeted by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind during a state banquet with first lady Melania Trump at right, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, are greeted by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind during a state banquet with first lady Melania Trump at right, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Ivanka Trump looked stunning in an Anarkali-inspired gown. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) Ivanka Trump looked stunning in an Anarkali-inspired gown. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

READ| Ivanka Trump gives sustainable fashion goals as she recycles old dress on India visit

The gown featured floral motifs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) The gown featured floral motifs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump during a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump during a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

During the day, the senior advisor stepped out in a sherwani made out of handwoven silk from Murshidabad, West Bengal. The bandhgala sherwani designed by ace designer Anita Dongre was styled with straight-cut fitted pants of the same colour. While she ditched accessories, the button-down detailing of the sherwani added a royal touch to the bespoke outfit. For makeup, she went for a flawless base, keeping it simple with a mauve nude lip and a hint of mascara.

In a press statement, the designer said that the style is at least two decades old. “We created this style twenty years ago and it’s amazing to see how beautifully relevant it is even today. A powerful, standout silhouette, a sherwani carries the same charisma in absolutely any colour.”

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, listens as President Donald Trump speaks with business leaders at a roundtable event at Roosevelt House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, listens as President Donald Trump speaks with business leaders at a roundtable event at Roosevelt House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

What do you think about her look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd