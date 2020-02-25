Ivanka Trump wows in an ivory gown at the Rashtrapati Bhavan banquet

Ivanka Trump has thoroughly impressed us with her sartorial choices while in India, and she managed to do it yet again. It will be safe to say that she indeed kept the best for the last. Ivanka looked graceful in an Anarkali-inspired gown styled with a messy low bun at the banquet dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The gown featured a bandhgala, similar to what she wore today in the day, and also featured intricately designed floral motifs in red and golden thread work. Her makeup consisted of black smokey eyes, nude lips and a hint of blush. Her look was completed with golden strappy kitten heels.
During the day, the senior advisor stepped out in a sherwani made out of handwoven silk from Murshidabad, West Bengal. The bandhgala sherwani designed by ace designer Anita Dongre was styled with straight-cut fitted pants of the same colour. While she ditched accessories, the button-down detailing of the sherwani added a royal touch to the bespoke outfit. For makeup, she went for a flawless base, keeping it simple with a mauve nude lip and a hint of mascara.
In a press statement, the designer said that the style is at least two decades old. “We created this style twenty years ago and it’s amazing to see how beautifully relevant it is even today. A powerful, standout silhouette, a sherwani carries the same charisma in absolutely any colour.”
