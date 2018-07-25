Ivanka Trump shuts down her namesake apparel brand: Here’s what it was all about

Ivanka Trump had stepped down from the brand in 2017 and was no longer a part of its day-to-day activities. (Source: AP) Ivanka Trump had stepped down from the brand in 2017 and was no longer a part of its day-to-day activities. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump recently closed down her fashion company. She informed through her representative that the decision was taken so that she could focus on her role at the White House. “After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” she said in a statement.

Although she was no longer a part of the day-to-day managerial activities of the brand, she did own the business. Ivanka Trump has been part of the fashion industry, in one way or the other, for over a decade now.

In 2007, she licensed her name, partnered with a diamond wholesaler and started Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry at Madison Avenue in New York City. In 2011, according to a report in InStyle, Trump entered the apparel industry after already delving into high-end shoes, handbags, jewellery line and footwear. “I wanted to build a strong and sustainable collection that is not overly trend-conscious,” she was quoted as saying.

Although she had voiced the need to keep the prices affordable, that was not really the case. “I wanted the price points to be accessible, but ultimately we’re in the business of luxury, and these looks are consistent with that larger messaging,” she had said. Her collection included soft cardigans, lace cocktail dresses, patterned skirts among others — all under $200 (approximately 13,000 rupees). Two years later, it was reported by The New York Times that the brand had sold about $75 million (Rs 516 crore) worth of handbags, shoes, and other products at wholesale.

The brand, however, was riddled with controversies soon. President Trump, who has always batted for domestic manufacturing, came under much criticism since a vast majority of footwear and clothing from her brand were manufactured overseas. Later, she stepped down from the brand in 2017.

