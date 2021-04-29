scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 29, 2021
‘It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump’: Lisa Haydon

Sharing how this is most likely to be her last pregnancy she shared, " I thought to talk about what’s worked for me."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2021 4:30:36 pm
Lisa Haydon took to Instagram to share what she prefers when it comes to acing style during pregnancy. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)

Lisa Haydon loves sharing snippets from her daily routine. She also often shares struggles that come with bearing a child. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Aisha actor shared a photo of her along with her son Leo as she waits for the arrival of the third child due in June. The actor who is expecting the child with her husband Dino Lalvani also has two song – Zack and Leo.

She shared, “It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it quite a struggle sometimes. I know most of you think I don’t wear anything when I’m pregnant and that is also true.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

She noted how she has in the past “subscribed” to their idea of “if nothing fits, don’t wear it” .” But, now looking back at the past four years where her body has done a lot of “shape-shifting”, she shared how this is most likely to be her last pregnancy. She mentioned, ” I thought to talk about what’s worked for me.”

ALSO READ |Lisa Haydon is feeling ‘nervous’ ahead of the birth of her daughter; find out why

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Wearing a stunning green ribbed dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and full sleeves from Zara she mentioned how she wears this on most of the evenings whenever she is stepping out.  “It’s super stretchy and one of the few things I bought this pregnancy. I’ve mainly worn stuff that will work with and without a bump to ensure everything is usable long-term.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lastly, she added how “Leo just won’t let me put him down these days and almost every shoot done at home becomes a family affair 😝… life doesn’t stop for the gram.”

Check out all the times she gave us major mommy fashion goals below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

READ |Lisa Haydon turns muse in bikini for hubby Dino Lalvani, flaunts baby bump

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

