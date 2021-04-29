‘It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump’: Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon took to Instagram to share what she prefers when it comes to acing style during pregnancy. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)

Lisa Haydon loves sharing snippets from her daily routine. She also often shares struggles that come with bearing a child. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Aisha actor shared a photo of her along with her son Leo as she waits for the arrival of the third child due in June. The actor who is expecting the child with her husband Dino Lalvani also has two song – Zack and Leo.

She shared, “It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it quite a struggle sometimes. I know most of you think I don’t wear anything when I’m pregnant and that is also true.”

She noted how she has in the past “subscribed” to their idea of “if nothing fits, don’t wear it” .” But, now looking back at the past four years where her body has done a lot of “shape-shifting”, she shared how this is most likely to be her last pregnancy. She mentioned, ” I thought to talk about what’s worked for me.”

Wearing a stunning green ribbed dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and full sleeves from Zara she mentioned how she wears this on most of the evenings whenever she is stepping out. “It’s super stretchy and one of the few things I bought this pregnancy. I’ve mainly worn stuff that will work with and without a bump to ensure everything is usable long-term.”

Lastly, she added how “Leo just won’t let me put him down these days and almost every shoot done at home becomes a family affair 😝… life doesn’t stop for the gram.”

Check out all the times she gave us major mommy fashion goals below.

