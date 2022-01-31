Italian luxury group Dolce & Gabbana to ditch fur

Italian luxury group Dolce&Gabbana will stop using fur in all its collections from this year, the fashion brand said on Monday in a joint statement with animal rights association Humane Society International.

“The entire fashion system has a significant social responsibility role that must be promoted and encouraged,” said the group’s communication and marketing officer, Fedele Usai.

The label will switch to eco-fur garments and accessories, while continuing to collaborate with master furriers to preserve jobs and know-how.

In a push to appeal to younger customers, increasingly sensitive to ethical and environmental issues, many brands have already committed to banning animal fur including Armani, Kering, Prada, Valentino, Versace, Moncler and luxury e-commerce platform Yoox Net-a-Porter.

