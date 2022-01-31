scorecardresearch
Monday, January 31, 2022
Must Read

Italian luxury group Dolce & Gabbana to ditch fur

The label will switch to eco-fur garments and accessories, while continuing to collaborate with master furriers to preserve jobs and know-how.

By: Reuters | Milan |
January 31, 2022 7:30:36 pm
Dolce&Gabbana, Dolce&Gabbana furDolce & Gabbana announced that it will drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell, file)

Italian luxury group Dolce&Gabbana will stop using fur in all its collections from this year, the fashion brand said on Monday in a joint statement with animal rights association Humane Society International.

“The entire fashion system has a significant social responsibility role that must be promoted and encouraged,” said the group’s communication and marketing officer, Fedele Usai.

ALSO READ |ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) 

The label will switch to eco-fur garments and accessories, while continuing to collaborate with master furriers to preserve jobs and know-how.

In a push to appeal to younger customers, increasingly sensitive to ethical and environmental issues, many brands have already committed to banning animal fur including Armani, Kering, Prada, Valentino, Versace, Moncler and luxury e-commerce platform Yoox Net-a-Porter.

