Italian make-up artist Luca Luce uses his face as a canvas to showcase 3D art

Over the years, 3D paintings have caught the eye of several art lovers, and one such artist is Luca Luce. A professional make-up artist, he uses his own face as a canvas for 3D art. His make-up skills do more than highlight and accentuate the facial features – they distort, they confuse, and redefine.

While Luce has been working as a TV celebrity make-up artist for over 18 years, he took to creating his optical illusion looks in 2014.

As per My Modern Met, “He began by using his own hands as his canvas, painting them to look as though they had sections missing, or were covered in creepy crawlies (yikes!). Since then, he’s began using his own head and face, distorting his natural features and contours into all sorts of creative structures.”

Take a look at the artist’s work here.

Talking about unusual makeup, there are some other trends that have left us confused and how. Illusion artist Dain Yoon from South Korea unveiled her version of self-nail art. Wondering what’s that? Well, it’s where each of her nails were etched with her own face, and styled with long strands of her hair! Imagine long black tresses hanging from the sides of your finger. And to create variety, she posed with various expressions too!

Another makeup trend that did the rounds was the ‘Christmas tree eyebrows’. Started by Canadian make-up artist Taylor R, the Christmas tree eyebrows made quite a splash during the holiday season. The artist posted a video on Instagram captioning it as ” Christmas Tree Eyebrows are here. Why stop at your sweater? Spread Christmas joy via your face.”

