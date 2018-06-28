Italian luxury watch brand enters India

Italian luxury watch brand forays into the Indian markets. (Source: Facebook/Meccanicheveneziane) Italian luxury watch brand forays into the Indian markets. (Source: Facebook/Meccanicheveneziane)

Italian luxury watch brand Meccaniche Veneziane has forayed into the Indian market. The brand and its range of vintage-inspired timepieces have been made available in the country through an exclusive marketing and distribution partnership with brand distributor and retailer Excedo Luxuria. Alberto Morelli, Partner, Meccaniche Veneziane, Italy, is excited about the India foray.

“We are confident that Meccaniche Veneziane will offer design conscious consumers a beautiful brand experience by allowing them to explore new avenues in watch design,” Morelli said in a statement. Excedo Luxuria Co-Founder Rahul Kapoor, said the brand delivers style and functionality combined with passionate Italian design.

“It is a niche brand positioned as an affordable luxury lifestyle product and will appeal to the new generation of watch enthusiasts,” Kapoor added. In the Indian market, the brand is introducing its complete range, priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 75,000.

The brand is the brainchild of two brothers Alessandro and Alberto who share a common love for vintage timepieces. The brothers were hugely impressed by the Clock Tower in Venice along with the mechanism of the clock on the inside. On finding how the Venetian tradition of crafting watches had declined over the years they took it upon themselves to revive it in the 21st century. The brothers then created their brand Meccaniche Veneziane which literally means “mechanical devices from Venice”. The logo of the brand is inspired by the cross on top of the Saint Mark Watchtower which symbolises timekeeping in Venice.

