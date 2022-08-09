scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

‘The pleats will live forever’: Tributes pour in for Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake

According to Miyake Design Office, he died of liver cancer and a private funeral has already taken place

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 4:30:44 pm
issey miyakeIssey Miyake at the National Art Center in Tokyo on March 15, 2016 (Kyodo News via AP)

Revolutionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake passed away on August 5 at the age of 84. Miyake, who was known for his innovative styles and perfumes, was credited with designing Steve Jobs’ famous black turtle neck jumpers.

According to Miyake Design Office, he died of liver cancer, and a private funeral has already taken place.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

It is believed that Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and gained worldwide recognition for his boldly sculpted, signature pleated pieces, wanted to become either a dancer or an athlete. However, reading his sister’s fashion magazines inspired him to enter the field which he then went on to dominate.

As such, his passing away came as a shock to the fashion industry and fans who revered his designs.

“Issey Miyake was a pioneer of fashion bridging art and technology. He will always be remembered in the world of fashion. He is not with us anymore but the Pleats will live forever,” designer Ankita Bohra from label Anjana Bohra told indianexpress.com.

Designer Swetha Reddy from label Paaprika said: “Life is eternal and his skills are immortal and death is only a horizon. He always abided by optimism which is really important for this industry. Fashion is something which can only be created and not destroyed, is something he always said and is going to stay with me forever.”

Advertisement

Japanese artist, designer and musician Yuri Suzuki penned a heartfelt note for Miyake on Instagram, recalling his meeting with the designer. “He seemed curious about my sound works and talked about the importance of sound in his fashion shows,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuri Suzuki (@yurisuzukilondon) 

“Rest In Peace @isseymiyakeofficial,” Tianwei Zhang, WWD magazine’s London and China market editor, wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ |Chanel fall/winter 2022: Revisiting the French luxury fashion house’s iconic shows over the years

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TianweiZhang (@tianweizhang) 

Jirat Subpisankul, Style Director, Vogue Thailand mourned Miyake’s death and wrote, “Your work stays forever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jirat Subpisankul (@sanshai) 

“RIP Issey Miyake, a true visionary and inspiration,” Pete Hellyer, founder-creative director of clothing brand non, wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pete Hellyer (@petehellyer) 

“This designer whose art was truly at the service of clothing, whose effort was dedicated to bringing technology and design together, has always been dear to me, maybe because he was one of the few who knew how to combine creativity with a pure sense of reality,” Federica Salto, Senior Fashion News Editor, Vogue Italy, said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Federica Salto (@federicasalto)

Several people took to Twitter to mourn the designer’s demise.

A user wrote: “RIP Issey Miyake. A brilliant, original mind. Lightness, form, movement, tenderness always. A language of their own that felt both simpler and more advanced than any contemporary. A genius of body, colour, motion and nature, a gift to all of us.”

Another user wrote: “RIP Issey Miyake. Apple fans will of course remember the iconic turtleneck worn by Steve Jobs. But, Miyake was famous a lot more daring designs and innovations in materials. A huge figure in the world of fashion. I still have the Miyake jacket I bought on my first Tokyo visit.”

“For over 50 years, he graced the fashion industry with his technology-driven visions and fresh ideas,” a fashion enthusiast wrote on the micro-blogging website.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 04:30:44 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan a long-time UP leader, Modi govt's OBC choic...
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan a long-time UP leader, Modi govt's OBC choic...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
From the Urdu Press

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black

Arun Sao is new BJP chief in Chhattisgarh

Arun Sao is new BJP chief in Chhattisgarh

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Biden to sign USD 280 billion CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

Biden to sign USD 280 billion CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

WhatsApp to let users leave groups 'silently', block screenshots

WhatsApp to let users leave groups 'silently', block screenshots

Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84

Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kailash Mansarovar
Photography show brings to life the colourful ‘history of geography’ of the Kailash-Manasarovar region
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement