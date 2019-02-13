Isn’t It Romantic premiere: Priyanka Chopra rocks this Vivienne Westwood gown

Trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to rock the red carpet like the way only she can. The Quantico actor was recently seen at the premiere of her upcoming film, Isn’t It Romantic, in Los Angeles where she looked absolutely stunning. Seen with husband, Nick Jonas, the actor stepped out in a Vivienne Westwood gown. We really like the colours and the use of sequins on the off-shoulder gown. The ruffle detail added much drama to the ensemble.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the look was completed with smokey eyes, glitter eye shadow and a bright lipstick.

Prior to this, she impressed the fashion critics a great deal in a white dress by Spanish designer Teresa Helbig. The knee-length dress featured a plunging neckline and she nailed the thigh-high slit. Hair parted at the centre and tied into a bun completed the look.

At The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where the actor was promoting her film, she stunned in an embellished two-piece pantsuit by the same designer. The white collarless blazer with a plunging neckline was teamed with matching slim pants. Lorraine Schwartz jewels and white pumps completed the look.

During an interview with Extra, when the actor was asked about her Valentine’s Day plans with Jonas, she said, “We’re not supposed to be together this Valentine’s Day because I was working in LA and he in London, but things moved so I am glad we can spend that time together… The pressure does not exist – he’s thoughtful and sweet all the time.”

What do you think of her look?