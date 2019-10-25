Isha Ambani’s silk Sabyasachi sari and blouse reminds us of her wedding trousseau

Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted an extravagant pre-Diwali party at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Along with the players of their IPL team Mumbai Indians — Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh, Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge and Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech — friends and family also joined the celebration.

For the big night, Isha Ambani chose a mint green silk sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The sari came with a contrasting custom velvet blouse from the designer’s zardosi revival series in silver, salma-sitara, dabka and bullion. Her maroon blouse reminded us of her wedding trousseau from the same designer. While it’s encouraging to see celebrities repeat classic pieces in the festive season, we can’t wait to see this turn into a new fashion trend.

The 28-year-old’s lightweight mint green sari illustrated floral motifs woven with pure zari. The blouse offered an interesting contrast to the sari. As for her jewellery, Ambani picked a heritage neckpiece and complementary jhumkas, with a pair of kadas by the same designer. The pieces were encrusted with uncut diamonds, pearls and emerald drops. Ambani is known for her classic looks, and for this party, she opted for a dewy base, metallic eyelids, bronzed cheeks and nude lips. Her half-up, half-down hairdo allowed her beautiful earrings to shine. She wore a small red bindi to round off her look. Check out the pictures.

For the wedding festivities, the newly-wed bride looked lovely on all the days. She looked equally gorgeous in a Sabyasachi lehenga recently for a reception party hosted for the entire Reliance family.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Isha Ambani stunned in a custom velvet lehenga. The outfit was from the designer’s zardosi revival series and was embroidered with dabka, bullion, silver and salma-sitara. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece. Hair neatly parted at the centre, her dark kohl eyes completed the look.