Isha Ambani glows in gorgeous lehenga by Italian designer Valentino

Isha Ambani’s sartorial choices during her pre-wedding celebrations had been nothing short of dreamy. Most of the outfits she adorned had gold tones in them and recently, while stepping out for her reception party, she once again chose the same colour.

While she was clad in a heavily embellished gold and ivory lehenga, what really caught our attention was that it was not from an Indian designer. Instead, she chose Italian designer Valentino, who is internationally known for creating some of the memorable red carpet gowns.

The customised lehenga was accessorised with statement diamond jewellery and white chudas. Meanwhile, her husband Anand Piramal picked an all-black formal outfit from Raghavendra Rathore.

Nita Ambani too looked lovely in a pink and gold sari that was teamed with a matching jewellery set while Mukesh Ambani picked a black outfit, just like Piramal.

Akash Ambani was seen in a bright red embroidered sherwani while his fiance Shloka Mehta was dressed in a pink lehenga with red floral embroidery on it.

For the wedding, Isha donned a lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Ambani went for a heavily embellished lehenga which she teamed with a bright red dupatta. The look was rounded out with dazzling jewellery, and immaculate make-up. Along with the intricately detailed lehenga, she opted for her mother’s 35-year-old wedding sari that added a classic touch to her look.

We think, this wedding will remain as one of the most memorable events of this year.