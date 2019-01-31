Isha Ambani turns cover girl for a leading fashion magazine; pics inside

Toggle Menu
Isha Ambani looked lovely in a Toni Maticevski white shirt dress that she paired with a black lace skirt.

The newlywed Isha Ambani Piramal looked gorgeous in Toni Maticevski outfit. (Source: SabyasachiOfficial/Instagram)

We never thought that we would ever see Isha Ambani on the cover of a fashion magazine, but if it’s Vogue, then always expect the unexpected. For its February cover, the newlywed struck a pose in a beautiful Toni Maticevski
white shirt-dress paired with an extravagant black lace skirt.

With hair styled in soft waves by Rebecca Chang and nude make-up complementing her outfit, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and Priyanka Kapadia rounded out her look with just a statement ring.

Talking about how lovely she looks, we can’t help but reminisce about the time when she impressed all with her gorgeous weddings trousseau. The Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla lehenga was breathtakingly beautiful and she carried it off well. The heiress looked equally gorgeous in a Sabyasachi lehenga that she wore for the larger Reliance family soiree.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Ambani also stunned in a custom velvet lehenga. The outfit was from the designer’s zardosi revival series and was embroidered with dabka, bullion, silver and salma-sitara.

Prior to this, she was seen in a gold and ivory lehenga, designed by Italian designer Valentino. The heavily embellished  outfit was accessorised with statement diamond jewellery.

What do you think of her sartorial choices?

