Isha Ambani turns heads in Schiaparelli couture ‘worth over ₹50 lakh’

Isha Ambani’s affinity for Schiaparelli is no secret. The force behind Tira Beauty had previously turned heads in a silver-blue Schiaparelli couture sari — the luxury maison’s first-ever creation of its kind — for her brother Anant Ambani’s wedding celebrations. Most recently, Isha opted for a custom Schiaparelli peplum ensemble for the opening of Second Nature, the latest immersive art exhibition showcased at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza.

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Decoding the look

Her black lace sculpted dress from the maison’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection featured intricate embroidery and a bright blue ombre tulle neckline that added the perfect pop of colour. Styled by Dani Michelle, the businesswoman chose minimal jewellery and Chanel accessories to elevate the otherwise monotonous look. Think drop earrings and statement diamond ring, along with Schiaparelli’s Keyhole pumps.

Chanel’s plexiglass clutch completed the look, while her sleek pulled-back bun, flushed cheeks, and glossy pink lips added a touch of rosy glamour — creating a striking contrast against the vibrant blue collar.

Even though the official website does not mention the price of the dress, digital creator and fashion designer Yashaswita Gaur called it “one of the most expensive celebrity fashion moments of the year”.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video detailing how the entire look is “estimated to be worth over ₹50 lakh”.

From the handcrafted couture silhouette to the iconic Chanel minaudière and Schiaparelli heels, Gaur says the look is a reminder that haute couture is true wearable art.

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As mentioned above, this wasn’t her first brush with Schiaparelli’s sculptural silhouettes. Two years ago, during Anant-Radhika’s wedding bash, Isha had turned heads in an electric blue sari paired with a structured silver blouse and a heavy brooch at the waist, designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, she had paired the look with a heavy double-layered diamond neckpiece, ear studs, and a square-cut diamond maang tika. She had also kept it clean and chic with a neat side-parted bun, smokey eyes, well-defined brows, and berry lips.