Isha Ambani stuns in a Sabysachi lehenga

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Isha Ambani stunned in a custom velvet lehenga. The outfit was from Sabyasachi's zardosi revival series and was embroidered wirh in dabka, bullion, silver and salma-sitara.

(Source: Sabyasachi Official/Instagram)

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding was an affair to remember. The lavish event was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. It was also attended by several political leaders and diplomats. The newly-wed bride looked lovely on all the days. She looked equally gorgeous in a Sabyasachi lehenga recently for the reception hosted for the larger Reliance family.

The look was accessorised with statement neckpiece. Hair neatly parted at the centre and dark kohl eyes completed the look.

Mukesh and wife Nita Ambani also wore the designer’s creations. Nita Ambani looked graceful in a traditional custom velvet lehenga. Much like her daughter, she chose to wear a heavy diamond neckpiece with the attire.

Mukesh Ambani, on the other hand, was seen in a raw silk sherwani. The ivory colour outfit was hand-embroidered with zari and resham. It also the designer’s characteristic Bengal tiger buttons in gold, which were encircled with Japanese cultured pearls.

Prior to this, Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in a gold and ivory lehenga, designed by Italian designer Valentino. The heavilly embellished  outfit was accessorised with statement diamond jewellery. Her husband, on the other hand, went for an all-black formal outfit designed by designer Raghavendra Rathore.

sha Ambani and Anand Piramal at their reception. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her recent look?

