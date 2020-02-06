Isha Ambani is the latest to don the sequin sari; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Sabyasachi Mukherjee | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look? (Source: Sabyasachi Mukherjee | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Armaan Jain tied the knot with Anissa Malhotra, and as expected, the wedding was attended by several celebrities. The same was true for the reception where many attendees were spotted giving us major fashion goals. However, it was Isha Ambani Piramal who clearly stood out. For one, she looked lovely, and secondly because she is the latest to join the sequin sari group.

If you have been following fashion trends, even from afar, you would know that sequin saris were donned by many actors — right from Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan. The trend has dominated collections by ace designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. And Isha stepped out wearing one of Mukherjee’s creations.

Styled by Ami Patel, she looked pretty in the beige sequin sari that was paired with a matching satin sleeveless blouse. The look was accessorised with a statement diamond neckpiece and completed with hair neatly parted at the centre.

For the wedding, she had stepped out in an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla creation — an intricately embroidered blush pink lehenga and choli set paired with a matching dupatta. The look was completed with minimal make-up and hair parted at the side.

