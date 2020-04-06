A throwback to all the times Isha Ambani rocked in Sabyasachi creations

Isha Ambani in Sabyasachi will help you get through the day. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Isha Ambani in Sabyasachi will help you get through the day. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Isha Ambani is a sight to behold every time she steps out wearing ethnic outfits, and it gets only better when she steps out in creations by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. From the classic sequined sari to the elaborate velvet lehenga, Isha manages to turn heads effortlessly. So what better than to spend some of your time looking at the pictures, and taking a cue for the next wedding season.

Isha dazzled in this beige sequinned sari which was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel with a matching satin sleeveless blouse. With her hair neatly parted at the centre, the look was completed with a statement diamond necklace.

The lightweight mint green sari featured floral motifs woven with pure zari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The lightweight mint green sari featured floral motifs woven with pure zari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

First things first, we love the colour combination. The mint green sari which houses floral motifs woven with pure zari went beautifully well with the contrast velvet blouse. We like how Isha accessorised it with heirloom jewellery which was encrusted with uncut diamonds, pearls and emerald. Dewy make-up and simple hairdo completed the look.

Isha wowed in this custom velvet lehenga which was embroidered with dabka, bullion, silver and salma-sitara, from the designer’s zardosi revival. Rounding it off with hair that was neatly parted at the centre and a statement neckpiece, her dark kohl eyes completed the look.

Isha and Anand Piramal’s wedding was one of the most talked-about events of 2018. While we loved all that she wore for the various ceremonies, we really liked this understated lehenga that she chose for her haldi ceremony. The peach lehenga was styled with fresh flower jewellery.

Isha looked lovely in this mint green lehenga that was teamed with a velvet rose pink blouse with Peter Pan collar that featured heavy, intricate zardozi embroidery. The outfit was accessorised with statement earrings and choker from the designer himself.

