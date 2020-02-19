Isha Ambani repeats her jewellery and we are in awe

She may have been spotted wearing gowns and skirts, but Isha Ambani Piramal is known for giving some major ethnic fashion goals. And she did it again as she stepped out in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble recently. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Isha was spotted in a velvet rose pink blouse with Peter Pan collars filled with intricate zardozi embroidery. This was paired with a gorgeous mint green lehenga and teamed with a matching dupatta.
The look was completed with filled-in eyebrows, statement earrings and choker from the designer himself.
Check out the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
Isha Ambani Piramal @_iiishmagish in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery by @sabyasachijewelry Styled by @stylebyami Assisted by @tanyamehta27 Hair by @alpakhimani Photo Courtesy: @kadamajay #Sabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #IshaAmbani #IshaAmbaniPiramal #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
View this post on Instagram
Isha Ambani Piramal @_iiishmagish in Sabyasachi clothing. Necklace, earrings and maang tika by @sabyasachijewelry Styled by @stylebyami Assisted by @tanyamehta27 Hair by @alpakhimani Photo Courtesy: @kadamajay #Sabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #IshaAmbani #IshaAmbaniPiramal #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
As is well known, Isha does not really make any qualms in repeating outfits. She has done that quite often in the past. This time, however, she went ahead and wore a choker that she has in the past, just prior to her wedding. For the Graha Shanti Puja, the then bride-to-be had opted for a gorgeous custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered lehenga replete with tilla work by Sabyasachi. It was teamed with an antique bandhej dupatta. Also styled by Patel, the look was accessorised with an uncut syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds neckpiece.
View this post on Instagram
Isha Ambani @_iiishmagish for her Graha Shanti Pooja in a custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga and antique bandhej dupatta. The outfit is a part of the India Revival Project by Sabyasachi. Her look is accessorised with a necklace and earring set featuring uncut Syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry @sabyasachijewelry Photo Courtesy: Tarun Vishwa #TarunVishwa Styled by: @stylebyami Makeup by: @subbu28 Hair by: @sangeetahairartist . #Sabyasachi #IshaAmbani #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
What do you think of this?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.