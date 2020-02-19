Isha Ambani repeats her jewellery and we are in awe

What do you think of this? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of this? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

She may have been spotted wearing gowns and skirts, but Isha Ambani Piramal is known for giving some major ethnic fashion goals. And she did it again as she stepped out in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble recently. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Isha was spotted in a velvet rose pink blouse with Peter Pan collars filled with intricate zardozi embroidery. This was paired with a gorgeous mint green lehenga and teamed with a matching dupatta.

The look was completed with filled-in eyebrows, statement earrings and choker from the designer himself.

Check out the pictures below:

As is well known, Isha does not really make any qualms in repeating outfits. She has done that quite often in the past. This time, however, she went ahead and wore a choker that she has in the past, just prior to her wedding. For the Graha Shanti Puja, the then bride-to-be had opted for a gorgeous custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered lehenga replete with tilla work by Sabyasachi. It was teamed with an antique bandhej dupatta. Also styled by Patel, the look was accessorised with an uncut syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds neckpiece.

What do you think of this?

