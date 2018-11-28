Isha Ambani picks a hand-painted, hand-embroidered Sabyasachi lehenga for Graha Shanti Puja

The wedding season has just begun. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently had a magnificent wedding in Lake Como, Italy, followed by a reception party in Bengaluru. While we are still obsessing over the pictures and having a hard time getting over the extravaganza, it is time to gear up for another big fat wedding of the season – Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s big day. The couple, who started off their wedding festivities with a dandiya festival last week, is all set to tie the knot on December 12, this year.

Advertising

For her Graha Shanti Puja, the bride-to-be dressed up in a gorgeous custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga that was paired with an antique bandhej dupatta. The outfit is a part of the India Revival Project by Sabyasachi.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she accessorised her look with a necklace and earring set featuring uncut syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds from the same designer. Hair styled by Sangeet Kumar Hedge into soft waves rounded off her look well. We think she looked lovely.

Prior to this, Isha Ambani was spotted in a multihued mirror work lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The intricately embroidered ensemble looked lovely on her. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with stunning earrings, neckpiece, and bangles.

Advertising

Nita Ambani was also spotted with her daughter in a heavily embroidered yellow sari, and much like her daughter, the look was accessorised with statement jewellery.

Isha and Anand will reportedly tie the knot at Ambani residence, Antilia.