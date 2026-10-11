The Ambanis celebrate Devi Shakti and Indian craft at Swadesh’s first anniversary

Nita Ambani chose a wine-red Banarasi sari, with intricate and heavy gold embroidery. Pairing it with a deep wine waistcoat-style blouse added depth and contrast to the look.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 11, 2026 01:49 PM IST
Ambani Swadesh partyThe Ambanis at Swadesh's first anniversary party. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
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Nita Ambani hosted a special event last night marking the first anniversary of Swadesh, a platform dedicated to showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts and the talent of Indian artisans. The evening brought together the Ambani family, their friends in Bollywood and industry peers, dressed in their traditional best.

Who wore what

For the big day, the Ambani matriarch chose a wine-red Banarasi sari, with intricate gold embroidery. Pairing it with a deep wine waistcoat-style blouse added depth and contrast to the look, which she further styled with ruby and diamond jewels. Next to her, husband Mukesh cleaned up in a black suit, with a pocket square handkerchief in matching wine-red.

Ambani Swadesh party Radhika and Isha Ambani. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Daughters-in-law Radhika and Shloka looked ethereal in a gold corseted sari ensemble from Swadesh x Mayyur Girotra and a multi-hued sharara set respectively. On the other hand, daughter Isha stunned in a multi-coloured lehenga featuring Radha-Krishna embroidery all over the blouse and skirt.

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Ambani Swadesh party Isha Ambani with designer Mayyur Girotra. (Source: Instagram/@mayyurgirotra)

The celebration also marked the beginning of Navratri, making the evening a beautiful tribute to Indian traditions, artistry and festive spirit. From rich traditional weaves to statement-making festive looks, stars brought their A-game to the Devi Shakti celebration.

Ambani Swadesh party Kriti and Sara at the party. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan stunned in a maroon anarkali suit from Sabyasachi’s ‘Modern Heritage Bridal’ collection, while Sara Ali Khan chose a Manish Malhotra lehenga in rich purple. Kriti Sanon looked lovely in a vibrant Mayyur Girotra kurta set, while Shanaya Kapoor chose a Banarasi anarkali from the Girotra x Swadesh collaboration collection.

ALSO READ | Nita Ambani’s ‘tribal lore’ Bengali heirloom sari at 2026 TIME100 summit took 24 months to weave
Ambani Swadesh party Nita Ambani poses with skilled artisans. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nita Ambani, founder of Swadesh, also honoured master artisans during the one year anniversary at Eros, posing with Dolon Kundu, Bibha Das, Dr Rohini Arora, T Baskaran, Rabindra Behera and Sanjay Chitara — skilled artisans carrying forward India’s arts and craft heritage and legacy.

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