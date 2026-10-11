The Ambanis celebrate Devi Shakti and Indian craft at Swadesh’s first anniversary

Nita Ambani hosted a special event last night marking the first anniversary of Swadesh, a platform dedicated to showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts and the talent of Indian artisans. The evening brought together the Ambani family, their friends in Bollywood and industry peers, dressed in their traditional best.

Who wore what

For the big day, the Ambani matriarch chose a wine-red Banarasi sari, with intricate gold embroidery. Pairing it with a deep wine waistcoat-style blouse added depth and contrast to the look, which she further styled with ruby and diamond jewels. Next to her, husband Mukesh cleaned up in a black suit, with a pocket square handkerchief in matching wine-red.