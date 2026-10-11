The Ambanis celebrate Devi Shakti and Indian craft at Swadesh’s first anniversary

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Nita Ambani hosted a special event last night marking the first anniversary of Swadesh, a platform dedicated to showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts and the talent of Indian artisans. The evening brought together the Ambani family, their friends in Bollywood and industry peers, dressed in their traditional best.
For the big day, the Ambani matriarch chose a wine-red Banarasi sari, with intricate gold embroidery. Pairing it with a deep wine waistcoat-style blouse added depth and contrast to the look, which she further styled with ruby and diamond jewels. Next to her, husband Mukesh cleaned up in a black suit, with a pocket square handkerchief in matching wine-red.
Daughters-in-law Radhika and Shloka looked ethereal in a gold corseted sari ensemble from Swadesh x Mayyur Girotra and a multi-hued sharara set respectively. On the other hand, daughter Isha stunned in a multi-coloured lehenga featuring Radha-Krishna embroidery all over the blouse and skirt.
The celebration also marked the beginning of Navratri, making the evening a beautiful tribute to Indian traditions, artistry and festive spirit. From rich traditional weaves to statement-making festive looks, stars brought their A-game to the Devi Shakti celebration.
Gauri Khan stunned in a maroon anarkali suit from Sabyasachi’s ‘Modern Heritage Bridal’ collection, while Sara Ali Khan chose a Manish Malhotra lehenga in rich purple. Kriti Sanon looked lovely in a vibrant Mayyur Girotra kurta set, while Shanaya Kapoor chose a Banarasi anarkali from the Girotra x Swadesh collaboration collection.
Nita Ambani, founder of Swadesh, also honoured master artisans during the one year anniversary at Eros, posing with Dolon Kundu, Bibha Das, Dr Rohini Arora, T Baskaran, Rabindra Behera and Sanjay Chitara — skilled artisans carrying forward India’s arts and craft heritage and legacy.