Isha Ambani makes her Oscar debut in Valentino’s vintage gown with husband Anand Piramal, wears jewellery worth $100 billion

Isha Ambani's Oscars debut: The strapless gown featured intricate floral embroidery, giving it a spring-like aesthetic.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 16, 2026 10:30 AM IST
Isha Ambani at OscarsStyled by fashion stylist Jamie Mizrahi, Isha Ambani chose statement jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz (Image source: @ishaambani/Instagram)
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After turning heads at the Met Gala in recent years, Isha Ambani made a striking debut on the red carpet of the Academy Awards 2026. The ceremony, held on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre, marked the 34-year-old entrepreneur’s first Oscars appearance.

Channelling old-world glamour, she arrived alongside her husband, Anand Piramal, turning the moment into a stylish debut on Hollywood’s biggest night.

For the 98th Academy Awards, Isha was dressed to the nines in a vintage gown by Valentino from the Fall/Winter 2006-2007 collection. The strapless gown featured intricate floral embroidery, giving it a spring-like aesthetic. A champagne-toned overlay draped over a fitted black bodice, highlighting the silhouette, while the embroidered detailing extended from the bodice to the flowing skirt.

Styled by fashion stylist Jamie Mizrahi, Isha chose statement jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, including a choker-style diamond necklace with drop diamonds and coordinating drop earrings. According to New York-based celebrity jewellery designer Julia Chafe, Isha wore pink and white diamond jewellery worth $100 billion.

For makeup, Isha exuded a soft glam vintage look with warm-toned eyeshadow and glossy nude lips. She defined her brows and accentuated her cheeks with highlighter blush.

On the other hand, her husband, Anand Piramal, wore a Dolce & Gabbana tailored suit. His look featured a white shirt, a black dinner jacket adorned with intricate red threadwork, black trousers, and a classic bow tie. He completed the look with black Oxford shoes and wide-framed glasses.

Isha Ambani in vintage gown by Valentino at Oscars 2026 Isha Ambani in a vintage gown by Valentino at the Oscars 2026
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Ahead of the 2026 ceremony, Isha reportedly visited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where she met with the museum’s Director and President, Amy Homma.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s marriage

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, serves on the company’s board of directors and is also known for her work as a business leader, philanthropist, and patron of the arts.

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She got married to Anand, the son of businessman Ajay Piramal, in December 2018. The couple welcomed twins in 2022, a son, Krishna, and a daughter, Aadiya.

Isha made her Met Gala debut in 2017. Following the year’s dress code, ‘Rei Kabakuwo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,’ she arrived in a tulle gown from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first couture collection for Dior. The pale pink and mint-green gown featured floral embellishments. She completed her look with a pair of drop earrings and a few rings.

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