Isha Ambani makes her Oscar debut in Valentino’s vintage gown with husband Anand Piramal, wears jewellery worth $100 billion

After turning heads at the Met Gala in recent years, Isha Ambani made a striking debut on the red carpet of the Academy Awards 2026. The ceremony, held on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre, marked the 34-year-old entrepreneur’s first Oscars appearance.

Channelling old-world glamour, she arrived alongside her husband, Anand Piramal, turning the moment into a stylish debut on Hollywood’s biggest night.

For the 98th Academy Awards, Isha was dressed to the nines in a vintage gown by Valentino from the Fall/Winter 2006-2007 collection. The strapless gown featured intricate floral embroidery, giving it a spring-like aesthetic. A champagne-toned overlay draped over a fitted black bodice, highlighting the silhouette, while the embroidered detailing extended from the bodice to the flowing skirt.