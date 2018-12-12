Isha and Nita Ambani cut a pretty picture in Manish Malhotra outfits

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal kick started their pre-wedding festivities at Udaipur last weekend. The event saw a bevy of Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, international politicians like Hillary Clinton and singer Beyonce gracing the occasion.

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently posted a picture of the bride-to-be from one of the wedding festivities and needless to say, Isha looked pretty. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the 27-year-old was clad in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring heavy silver embroidery over it. Her outfit was accessorised with a beautiful diamond jewellery set and a stack of bangles.

Nita Ambani too opted for a Malhotra creation that included an orange lehenga with a red hemline and intricate embellishment work all over it. A diamond and emerald jewellery set was matched with her outfit that complemented her look nicely.

Make-up artist Mickey Contractor went for a dewy palette with light smokey eyes while her hair was styled in a soft wavy manner.

For the first day of the event, Isha wore a red embroidered sharara that was teamed with a gold dupatta and matching jhumkas, while Anand picked yellow and gold kurta-pyjama combo.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani exuded elegance in a purple salwar suit featuring golden embroidered work on the dupatta.

We can’t wait to see what the couple will be wearing for their big day that will be hosted at the Antilla.