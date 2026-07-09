Isha Ambani dazzles in handmade gold gown for Manish Malhotra’s Paris Couture Debut

Isha Ambani attended designer Manish Malhotra’s debut show at Paris Haute Couture Week, wearing a custom gold couture gown created by the noted designer. The show marked Manish’s first appearance at the prestigious fashion week, which saw a star-studded front row that included Karan Johar, Anna Wintour, and more.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Isha wore a handcrafted gold gown from Manish’s Autumn/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection.

Isha Ambani in a corseted gold dress at Manish Malhotra’s show

The ankle-length structured dress featured a sculpted corseted silhouette with a halter neckline. It also featured intricate hand embroidery in gold taban, an exclusive and heavy-embroidery sequin style created by Manish.

Isha paired the look with gold-embellished Ferragamo heels, statement diamond drop earrings, and a ring. For makeup, she opted for winged eyeliner, golden eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, softly flushed cheeks, and a glossy reddish-brown lip. She completed the look with sleek, centre-parted straight hair.