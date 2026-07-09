Isha Ambani dazzles in handmade gold gown for Manish Malhotra’s Paris Couture Debut

Isha Ambani at Paris Haute Couture Week turned heads in a custom Manish Malhotra gold couture gown as she attended the designer's debut show alongside Anna Wintour.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 9, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Isha Ambani at Paris Haute Couture WeekIsha Ambani at Paris Haute Couture Week (Photo: @checkthetag/Instagram)
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Isha Ambani attended designer Manish Malhotra’s debut show at Paris Haute Couture Week, wearing a custom gold couture gown created by the noted designer. The show marked Manish’s first appearance at the prestigious fashion week, which saw a star-studded front row that included Karan Johar, Anna Wintour, and more.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Isha wore a handcrafted gold gown from Manish’s Autumn/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection.

Isha Ambani in a corseted gold dress at Manish Malhotra’s show

The ankle-length structured dress featured a sculpted corseted silhouette with a halter neckline. It also featured intricate hand embroidery in gold taban, an exclusive and heavy-embroidery sequin style created by Manish.

Isha paired the look with gold-embellished Ferragamo heels, statement diamond drop earrings, and a ring. For makeup, she opted for winged eyeliner, golden eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, softly flushed cheeks, and a glossy reddish-brown lip. She completed the look with sleek, centre-parted straight hair.

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In a viral video, Isha can be seen seated beside Anna Wintour during the show, chhating with the veteran fashion editor before the presentation.

Anna attended the show in a mustard-gold silk midi dress featuring a bold floral print with purple flowers and teal-green leaves. The long-sleeved ensemble featured a high collar, cinched waist, and flowing skirt. She paired it with a chunky jewel necklace adorned with deep purple and metallic stones.

Also Read | Isha Ambani, Cardi B add front row glam to Rahul Mishra’s show at Paris Haute Couture Week 2026

Staying true to her signature style, Anna completed the look with her trademark blonde bob, blunt bangs, and oversized black sunglasses.

 

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Manish Malhotra’s collection at Paris Haute Couture Week

Manish’s collection at Paris Haute Couture Week, Maa, is a tribute to his late mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, who died on March 19.

 

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“Her passing has transformed memory into reflection, and reflection into creation,” the designer reflected in his official show notes. He also shared how his mother encouraged his early fascination with cinema and textiles, ANI reported.

Inspired by his childhood memories, Manish’s collection features distinctive colours of the sarees his mother wore in the 1970s. The collection featured a myriad of Indian hand-embroidery techniques, including pearls, zardori, resham, and sequins.

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