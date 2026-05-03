Isha Ambani pays 26-border tribute ‘developed over 450 hours’ to Indian craft at Met Gala pre-party

Isha Ambani arrived at Vogue’s 2026 Met Gala pre-party in Manish Malhotra x Swadesh ensemble defined by 26 distinct borders, each representing a different region of India, giving a nod to this year’s theme of ‘Costume Art’. Rooted in the idea of India’s rich artisan heritage, the daughter of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani brought the spotlight to artisans from every corner of the country, reflecting the incredible depth and diversity of regional techniques.

“Every border carries its own language of craft—from zari work and gara to Kanjeevaram and Banarasi—coming together as one continuous narrative,” the designer mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post.