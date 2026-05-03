Isha Ambani pays 26-border tribute ‘developed over 450 hours’ to Indian craft at Met Gala pre-party

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Isha Ambani arrived at Vogue’s 2026 Met Gala pre-party in Manish Malhotra x Swadesh ensemble defined by 26 distinct borders, each representing a different region of India, giving a nod to this year’s theme of ‘Costume Art’. Rooted in the idea of India’s rich artisan heritage, the daughter of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani brought the spotlight to artisans from every corner of the country, reflecting the incredible depth and diversity of regional techniques.
“Every border carries its own language of craft—from zari work and gara to Kanjeevaram and Banarasi—coming together as one continuous narrative,” the designer mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post.
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Ambani slipped into a bandage dress reimagined through an Indian lens, celebrating the body’s natural form while honouring the country’s rich artisan heritage. Developed over 450 hours by Swadesh artisans, the ensemble is crafted from 26 diverse borders, each representing a different region of India.
Incorporating techniques spanning zari work from Uttar Pradesh, Parsi gara embroidery, Maheshwari weaves, karchobi, aari bharat, tilla, kantha, Kanjeevaram silk, Paithani, and Banarasi brocade, the strapless dress draws from India’s north, south, east, and west to form a living tapestry.
Each border carries its own history, together creating a unified expression of culture, craftsmanship, and modernity. What appears as structure becomes storytelling, where every edge holds history — a true study in how boundaries can also connect.
Ambani kept her makeup minimal yet striking with a smokey eye and coral blush. Pairing the dress with floral diamond earrings and haathphool, she wore a ‘Majestic Leopard Couture’ hair ornament by Outhouse Jewellery, handcrafted over 300 hours.
A spectacular feat of couture craftsmanship, the ornament is imagined as a jewelled bow in full bloom: a two-foot-long sculptural brilliance designed to command attention. “At its heart, two sculpted leopards frame a luminous prehnite drop in mirrored poise, embodying strength, union, and feminine power,” the designer detailed on Instagram.
Every detail of her ensemble reflects time invested, skills passed down, and techniques shaped across regions. A reminder that true craft is built slowly and meant to last.