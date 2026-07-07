Isha Ambani, Cardi B add front row glam to Rahul Mishra’s show at Paris Haute Couture Week 2026

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
One of fashion’s most celebrated events, the Paris Haute Couture Week is on full swing, and Indian designer Rahul Mishra has taken over the internet with his Devi Fall 2026 collection. Businesswoman and philanthropist Isha Ambani and rapper Cardi B added glamour to the front row, as models strutted down the ramp in modern-day interpretations of ancient sculptures dating back 2000 years — with motifs inspired by South India and jewels set in a stone-like surface.
Describing the collection, the designer shared on Instagram, “The collection is almost like time travel. We have created something which takes all the symbolisms of an ancient sculpture, which probably is more than 2,000 years old, found in the southern part of India, and how all the motifs come out from there. All the jewelry, which is built into a stone-like surface, is created out of that. As if we are reliving couture with the same ideas that created these sculptures, and what created a muse for these sculptures.”
Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Isha slipped into custom Rahul Mishra couture, featuring a sculpted corseted bodice in stone grey and a peplum skirt with a cinched waist. A matching dupatta draped around her neck, jewellery from mother Nita Ambani’s personal collection, along with bespoke white diamond pieces by Lorraine Schwartz, added glam to her monotone look. A pair of silver Manolo Blahnik heels and Hermès Kellymorphose Sac Bijou Birkin bag completed the look.
View this post on Instagram
According to the official Hermès website, the Kellymorphose is not just a regular bag, but “an icon, an enigma and a legend”. The Kellymorphose collection reimagined the iconic Kelly bag into bracelets, necklaces, and rings by transforming its shape and details —like its clasp and lock —into precious-metal and gemstone jewellery, with pieces like a mini silver “Sac Bijou” bag or diamond-encrusted necklaces.
With a strongly assertive form, the Sac Bijou bag is both functional and ornamental. Available in shades of rose gold, velvety black, white gold, solid silver, and sterling silver, studded with baguette-cut diamonds and wrapped in chains, the Sac Bijou is a “bag that becomes jewellery, worn around the neck, the wrist or the fingers”.
View this post on Instagram
The American singer turned heads in a bone-white sculptural ensemble from the Devi Fall collection, inspired by Indian temple carvings. The couture piece featured trompe l’œil draping, a breast print, and pearls on the waistline. Leaving her hair down, she chose to accessorise with a statement maang tika.
Sitting in the front row, the rapper danced and snapped her fan in appreciation. Taking to Instagram, she also captioned the look, “I’m only accepting princess treatment @rahulmishra_7 what a show.”