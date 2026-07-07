Isha Ambani, Cardi B add front row glam to Rahul Mishra’s show at Paris Haute Couture Week 2026

One of fashion’s most celebrated events, the Paris Haute Couture Week is on full swing, and Indian designer Rahul Mishra has taken over the internet with his Devi Fall 2026 collection. Businesswoman and philanthropist Isha Ambani and rapper Cardi B added glamour to the front row, as models strutted down the ramp in modern-day interpretations of ancient sculptures dating back 2000 years — with motifs inspired by South India and jewels set in a stone-like surface.

Describing the collection, the designer shared on Instagram, “The collection is almost like time travel. We have created something which takes all the symbolisms of an ancient sculpture, which probably is more than 2,000 years old, found in the southern part of India, and how all the motifs come out from there. All the jewelry, which is built into a stone-like surface, is created out of that. As if we are reliving couture with the same ideas that created these sculptures, and what created a muse for these sculptures.”