‘Ultimate symbol of fashion’: Isha Ambani merges ‘art, craft, and couture’ in custom Gaurav Gupta sari at the 2026 Met Gala

Isha Ambani has brought Indian craft to the steps of the Met, looking stunning in a custom Gaurav Gupta sari, reimagined as a living canvas merging “art, craft, and couture”. The design draws from India’s rich textile and artistic heritage, incorporating hand painted and embroidered elements with a sculptural drape to position the dressed body as an artistic medium in a contemporary context.

Custom woven with threads of pure gold by master artisans of Swadesh, the sari featured hand painted pichwai inspired motifs in soft gold and earthy tones. Talking to hosts Ashley Graham and Cara Delevigne, Ambani revealed that the sari is ” 20 years old” and for her as an Indian, it is the “ultimate symbol of fashion”.