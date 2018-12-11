Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding festivities: Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor turn heads

The pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are underway in Udaipur. A host of celebrities – right from Beyonce to Bollywood A-listers and cricket players have made their way to the venue to join the family in their celebrations.

While we are still fawning over Beyoncé’s look and moves, there are other stars who have floored us with their sartorial choices.

In case you are curious, here’s a list of who wore what.

Janhvi Kapoor

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi Kapoor looked ravishing in a heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga. The outfit was teamed with a fuchsia pink dupatta. Hair parted at the centre, statement earrings rounded out her look.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor stunned in a chikankari lehenga with intricate designs from the same designer. Styled by Ghavri, the look was completed with a maang tikka and earrings.

Kiara Advani

The Lust Stories actor looked ravishing in a black ensemble by Manish Malhotra consisting of a tiered skirt with oxidised silver and black artwork. This was teamed with a constructive corset, a stunning diamond neckpiece and red lipstick.

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor looked fierce in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble. The black crop top added an element of risqué and we really liked how it was teamed with prints. Clunky neckpiece and messy hairdo completed the look.

Kapoor was also seen donning a fusion outfit by the designer duo, earlier. We loved how the satin blue waistcoat was teamed with a printed skirt and she carried that off really well.

Who do you think looked better?