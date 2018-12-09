Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal sangeet: Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rhea Kapoor raise the heat

The wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal is on in full swing and celebrities have started making their way to Udaipur. With several performances and stunning appearances in order, it seems like the wedding of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter will be one that will be remembered for years to come.

Advertising

Interestingly, many celebrities, as always, are giving us some major fashion goals also with their appearance at the wedding. For the sangeet, Vidya Balan was spotted donning a lovely emerald green lehenga from the label Mint Blush. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actor looked radiant. We love how the look was not accessorised much except the maang tika, letting the outfit to do all the talking.

Newly-weds Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are also at Udaipur and the Quantico actor completely rocked a white sheer sari. This was teamed with a white, sleeveless heavily embellished blouse. Hair parted neatly from the side and statement diamond neckpiece and earrings rounded out the look.

Rhea Kapoor was also spotted giving us some major fashion goals. Donning a fusion outfit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Kapoor looked, as the designer duo captioned the photo, ravishing. The printed skirt looked lovely with the satin blue waistcoat. Dark kohl eyes and statement earrings rounded out the look.

Earlier, several celebrities were spotted both at the Mumbai and the Udaipur airport arriving for the festivity. The couple is all set to tie the knot this weekend and for the occasion, the families will supposedly feed around 5,100 people, three times a day. The celebrations will begin from December 7 and will continue till December 10.