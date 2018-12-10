Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding festivities: Vidya Balan looks lovely in this Tarun Tahiliani sari

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur and celebrations are in full swing. From several Bollywood celebrities performing to Beyoncè shaking a leg, the pre-wedding festivities are truly turning out to be memorable. Apart from the stunning performances, the celebrities are also giving us some major fashion goals.

Recently, Vidya Balan was seen in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani sari. The classic red-gold combination never really goes out of style and the Dirty Picture actor looked ravishing.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the outfit was accessorised with gorgeous gold earrings from Suhana Art and Jewels, red bangles and a statement kada. Dark kohl eyes, hair neatly tied in a bun and adorned with a gajra, and a potli by The Pink Potli rounded out the look.

Prior to this, the actor looked radiant in a yellow anarkali from Priyanka Singh. The outfit was teamed with a matching dupatta and was accessorised with statement earrings. The overall look can be easily emulated for a day event.

The actor also looked ravishing in a gorgeous emerald green lehenga from the label Mint Blush. The look was perfect for the Sangeet ceremony and we really liked how she accessorised it with just a maang tika. We think it added charm and at the same time, allowed the outfit to do all the talking.

All these are definitely making us wonder what the celebrities will wear on the big day.