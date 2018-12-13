Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal pose in designer wear

After much celebrations, Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal in a lavish ceremony at Antilia yesterday. Many from the Bollywood fraternity were in attendance and while several gave us fashion goals, some surprised us with their appearance. In what can be counted as a first, Varun Dhawan was seen posing while holding girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

The picture was shared by designer Kunal Rawal on social media and it is adorable. Dhawan, styled by the Vainglorious, looked dapper in an ivory thread work deconstructed look from Kunal Rawal. Dalal, on the other hand, looked lovely in an embellished blush pink outfit. Dark kohl eyes, a nude palette of make-up and a sling bag completed the look.

We spotted other stars too at the wedding. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who donned a white lehenga by Anita Dongre looked like royalty. Styled by Mohit Rai, earrings and maang tika from Anita Dongre’s Pink City and bangles from Amrapali Jewels completed the look.

Newlywed Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was seen in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation. The jamdani sari with gold zardozi lace at the fringes was teamed with a full-sleeved tulle zardozi blouse.

Sonam Kapoor too turned heads in a custom-made pink Anamika Khanna lehenga. A similar outfit was seen on Rhea Kapoor and both the sisters simply slayed the look.

Well, it might be difficult to have a favourite, who do you think looked the best?