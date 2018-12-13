Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone – who wore what

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Antilia yesterday and the who’s who of Bollywood were in attendance. The guest list included almost everybody from the film fraternity from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhat, who arrived in style.

Advertising

In case you missed out, here’s a list of who wore what.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked breathtaking in a dazzling white lehenga by Anita Dongre. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was accessorised with earrings and maang tika from Anita Dongre’s Pink City and bangles from Amrapali Jewels.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone who stunned us in a red sari earlier in Udaipur, was spotted in a jamdani sari with gold zardozi lace. The Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla attire was paired with a full-sleeve tulle zardozi blouse. Statement earrings and hair neatly tied in a bun completed the look.

Advertising

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actor also donned an ensemble by the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. We think she looked lovely in the red and golden lehenga. Dark kohl eyes, red lips and statement earrings completed the look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a white and blue Manish Malhotra lehenga. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was complemented with earrings from Amrapali Jewels and hair tied in a bun.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was seen in a custom-made Anamika Khanna lehenga with the initials of her name embroidered on the outfit. The look was accessorised with a gorgeous neckpiece, earrings and maang tika from Amrapali Jewels.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The fashionista looked lovely in a sequin sari by Tarun Tahiliani. Hair styled in soft curls and dark kohl eyes completed the look.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan was seen in an Anju Modi anarkali. She cut a pretty picture.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene looked lovely in a white and gold lehenga from the label Jade.

Who do you think looked the best?