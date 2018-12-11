Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding festivities: Deepika Padukone nails an all-red outfit

Of late, red seems to have emerged as the hottest colour in Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe. After she stunned us with two back-to-back gorgeous red outfits in the last few days, the Padmaavat actor once again opted for the vibrant hue, this time, while attending one of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding ceremonies in Udaipur.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Padukone was clad in a dark red Faabiiana sari featuring pleated details on the hemline. It was teamed with a matching backless, high-neck, sleeveless blouse and accessorised with a tiered diamond neckpiece and matching earrings.

The puffy ponytail and the winged eyes added a retro touch to her look. Speak of nailing monotone outfits!

Prior to this, Padukone was seen in a red pleated skirt teamed with a matching, full sleeves sweater, both from H&M. Stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised her outfit with a pair of red pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin and statement gold earrings from Vintage Vintage.

Artist Anil C rounded off her look with a pop of red on the lips and a dewy palette. Meanwhile, hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori styled her hair into a neat ponytail.