Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Here comes the bride in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga

After days of celebration, Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal in a lavish ceremony at Antilia yesterday. Bollywood A-listers, cricketers, politicians, in short, the creme-de-la creme of India, turned up and made their presence felt. And while we cannot get enough of the glamour at display, the picture of the bride that was recently shared on social media got our attention.

For the wedding, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter donned a lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Isha Ambani went for a heavily embellished lehenga which she teamed with a bright red dupatta. The look was rounded out with dazzling jewellery, and immaculate make-up. Along with the intricately detailed lehenga, she opted for her mother’s 35-year-old wedding sari that added a classic touch to her look.

Prior to this, she was seen donning a gorgeous pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. The outfit had heavy silver embroidery over it and looked lovely on her. The look was accessorised with stunning diamond jewellery and bangles.

Nita Ambani too was seen in an orange lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The heavily embellished outfit was accessorised with an equally heavy diamond, gold and emerald jewellery set.

For one of her pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, the 27-year-old was seen in a red embroidered sharara that was teamed with a gold dupatta. The look was completed with matching jhumkas.

We think, this wedding will remain as one of the most memorable events of this year.