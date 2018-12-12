Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra grace event in traditional wear

After their lavish pre-wedding celebrations at Udaipur, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to tie the knot today in a grand ceremony at Antilla. For the occasion, the B-town stars have started pouring in and the early guest list includes the Bachchans, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Kiara Advani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and family.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks absolutely breathtaking in a red and gold sari teamed with a red blouse. Her look is accessorised with a beautiful gold neckpiece and matching earrings. A dewy palette with bold red lips and a neat updo styled with a gajra complemented her look nicely.

Aaradhya Bachchan looks cute in an orange and red lehenga while Abhishek Bachchan picked a black ensemble for the evening.

Big B can be seen in a white sherwani that he styled with a heavy neckpiece while Jaya Bachchan has been dressed in an ivory sari teamed with a heavy diamond necklace. Their daughter, Shweta exuds elegance in a vibrant, embroidered sari while Navya Nanda made for a pretty picture in a brown sari.

On the other hand, Chopra opted for an heavilly embellished lehenga teamed with a maangtikka and statement earrings. While Jonas picked a black suit combined with a white shirt and black bowtie.

Kiara Advani looks stunning in a floral embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra that is teamed with a cold-shoulder blouse featuring dramatic sleeve detailing. We like her simple make-up and neat ponytail look.

Take a look at the other guests who have arrived for the grand wedding:

We can’t wait to see what the bride and groom are wearing for their special day.