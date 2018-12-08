Toggle Menu
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal pre-wedding festivities: The couple look lovely in traditional wear

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have kicked-off their wedding festivities with an Anna Seva service at Udaipur. Guests from the film and sports fraternity have started pouring in. Check out the pictures here.

The Ambani’s and the Piramal’s conducts an Anna Seva before the grand wedding. (Source: Instagram)

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, who are all set to tie the knot this weekend, has kicked-off their wedding festivities with an Anna Seva service in Udaipur. For the occasion, the Ambani and the Piramal family will feed around 5,100 people, three times a day, beginning from December 7 and will continue till December 10.

During the first day of the event, Isha looked lovely in a red embroidered sharara that was teamed with a gold dupatta and matching jhumkas, while Anand picked yellow and gold kurta-pyjama combo. Nita Ambani exuded elegance in a purple salwar suit featuring golden embroidered work on the dupatta.

Take a look at the pictures:

Guests for the event have reached Udaipur for the grand wedding, which includes Bollywood actors and people from the sports fraternity.

Sachi Tendulkar arrived in Udaipur with his wife Anjali and both were seen color-coordinating in blue outfits.

The Tendulkar’s at Udaipur airport. (Source: APH Images)

Vidya Balan was spotted in a white salwar suit, while her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur picked a check shirt and black tousers combo.

Vidya Balan and Siddhartha Roy Kapur at the airport. (Source: APH Images)

John Abraham was dressed in a white tee and blue jeans. He was accompanied by his wife, who was clad in a sweater and jeans.

John Abraham and his wife. (Source: APH Images)

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked lovely together. While Chopra was clad in a black outfit, Jonas was seen in a purple blazer with tee-trousers combo.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas at the airport. (Source: APH Images)

We can’t wait to see what the celebrities will be wearing for the grand wedding of Isha and Anand.

