Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal pre-wedding festivities: The couple look lovely in traditional wear

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, who are all set to tie the knot this weekend, has kicked-off their wedding festivities with an Anna Seva service in Udaipur. For the occasion, the Ambani and the Piramal family will feed around 5,100 people, three times a day, beginning from December 7 and will continue till December 10.

During the first day of the event, Isha looked lovely in a red embroidered sharara that was teamed with a gold dupatta and matching jhumkas, while Anand picked yellow and gold kurta-pyjama combo. Nita Ambani exuded elegance in a purple salwar suit featuring golden embroidered work on the dupatta.

Take a look at the pictures:

Guests for the event have reached Udaipur for the grand wedding, which includes Bollywood actors and people from the sports fraternity.

Sachi Tendulkar arrived in Udaipur with his wife Anjali and both were seen color-coordinating in blue outfits.

Vidya Balan was spotted in a white salwar suit, while her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur picked a check shirt and black tousers combo.

John Abraham was dressed in a white tee and blue jeans. He was accompanied by his wife, who was clad in a sweater and jeans.

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked lovely together. While Chopra was clad in a black outfit, Jonas was seen in a purple blazer with tee-trousers combo.

We can’t wait to see what the celebrities will be wearing for the grand wedding of Isha and Anand.